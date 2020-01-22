Shweta Basu Prasad Files For Divorce: 'I And Rohit Decided To End The Marriage & Remain Friends'

Shweta Basu Prasad Files For Divorce From Hubby

The actress confirmed to the entertainment portal that she and Rohit have filed for divorce. She said, "Yes, we have filed for a legal separation."

'It Was A Mutual Decision': Shweta Basu Prasad

When asked about the reason behind their separation, Shweta said, "Rohit and I are perfectly cordial and friendly. As I had mentioned in my post it was a mutual decision. He has always been very supportive of my acting career and I am his fan, he is a wonderful filmmaker and I hope we work together some day. We had 5 years of a very loving, healthy and loyal relationship, we just decided to end the marriage and remain friends, that's it."

Shweta Says She Is Not Closed To The Idea Of Falling In Love Again

While divulging any further details, she added, "Of course I am not closed to the idea of falling in love again but right now my only focus is my career and my work. Love happens organically great, if it doesn't happen then no problem. Not looking for it."

The Actress Also Opened Up About Her Career Plans

Speaking about how she plans to strategize her career, the actress added, "I do socialise a lot. Yes I don't have a PR as I don't care about getting snapped at airports much. I don't get the idea of paying to get stalked or lame interviews about my lipstick and bags and why coconut water is good for health."

Further adding that her career is zooming, Shweta said, "There are 5 projects that are releasing this year! 2020 I have my hands full. There will be Shukranu opposite Diveyanndu Sharma, a reliance film set in the 70's during the emergency. Then there is Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men, a Netflix original film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. 2 web series and one more film that I had shot for more than a year ago called Jamun with Raghubeer Yadav. In Jamun, I play a cross-eyed girl (squint), Raghubir Yadav plays my father who is trying to find me a groom, but because of her condition, she is not getting a suitor. It's a nice one."