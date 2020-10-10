Shweta Singh Kirti Thanks Sri Lanka For Demanding Justice For SSR; Fans Organize Protest In Delhi

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti often shares pictures of billboards demanding justice for SSR all over the world. Recently, she shared snaps of billboards from Sri Lanka and thanked the late actor's global fans.

Sharing several pictures in a gallery post on Instagram, she wrote, ''Thanks Sri Lanka #Justice4SushantSinghRajput'' with joined hands emojis. All the billboards have the same text and a flag of Sri Lanka. The text says, "#SushantJusticeNow. Justice For Sushant Singh Rajput, 1986-2020. #SriLankaUnitedForSSR."

Shweta has been sharing Instagram stories about a protest on October 11 in New Delhi, for the late actor. The poster shared by Shweta reads, "Justice is a fundamental right. While we can still stand up for ourselves Sushant can not. Help us keep fighting for Sushant so his death does not go in vain. Enemies think they can frighten institutions into silence. But will you let them silence the common man? Join us in solidarity at Jantar Manta, New Delhi, 10 am to 3:30 pm." The posts urge protesters to follow social distancing.

It is unclear as to who has organised the protests, but Shweta seems grateful for the support. A few days back, Sushant's family initiated a campaign called #SushantEarthDay, and in an earlier post, she revealed that more than 3 lakh people have shown their support by switching off electricity and lighting up diyas and candles.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) are still investigating SSR's death case. Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. On arrival, Mumbai Police had filed an accidental death report but CBI is now probing several angles in the case like suicide, drug usage, and money laundering.

