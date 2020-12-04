Shweta Tripathi Reveals She Learnt To Be Choosy With Her Projects From Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Shweta Tripathi is an actress to look out for as she impresses audiences with every performance of hers. However, she has been taking it slow with her projects. In a recent interview, she revealed that she learnt to be choosy with the projects from fellow actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui. She opened up about not picking content that doesn't excite her, even if it means sitting at home.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Shweta talked about how the OTT space has thriving competition. "One can watch Mirzapur, Narcos, House Of Cards or Korean dramas. Healthy competition is always good as for every project I do, I want to raise the bar. The audience is quite intelligent and with more options now, they are more selective than ever. I hope OTT doesn't lose its voice. Art and entertainment mirrors what happens in society. It is all about demand and supply. If there is some kind of content that they want to see, it will be created and if it is popular, then it will be consumed," she said.

She further warned against herd mentality even on OTT, and pointed out that what sets one apart is the kind of projects one chooses.

"I have learnt from Nawaz bhai (actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui) that kuch actors ko toh choosey hona chahiye. I love my job and it makes me happier to be on the set, and I am dying to talk about the new series I am working on, but can't just yet. So if the content offered to me doesn't excite me, then I am fine with sitting at home, frustrated, crying about not getting the kind of work I want. I want to surprise my audience with every project," said Shweta.

Talking about work, Shweta was last seen in the Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai, which also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Radhika Apte, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Tigmanshu Dhulia and others. She was also seen in the science fiction series Cargo, starring opposite Vikrant Massey.

