‘Sickening Kangana,’ Tweets Swara Bhasker; Asks Kangana Ranaut To Keep Her Filth To Herself

Swara Bhasker has reacted strongly to Kangana Ranaut's rebuttal to Jaya Bachchan. Requesting Kangana to keep her filth to herself, Swara reminded her that respecting one's elders is the first lesson in Indian culture, and questioned Kangana for calling herself a nationalist.

Swara tweeted, "Sickening Kangana. Shameful comment! Bas karo please. Apne zehen ki gandagi khud tak seemit rakho, gaali deni hai toh mujhe do... Main tumhari bakwasein khushi khushi sunungi aur yeh keechad kushti ladungi tumhare saath. Badon ki izzat bharatiya sanskriti ka pehla sabak hai - aur tum toh kathit rashtravadi ho (Please stop this. Keep the filth in your mind to yourself or abuse me if you want... I will happily listen to your nonsense and wrestle in the mud with you. Respecting one's elders is the first lesson in Indian culture, and you say you are a nationalist)."

Swara was reacting to Kangana's tweet questioning Jaya Bachchan's statement on people biting the hands that feed them. Jaya's statements in the parliament came after months of constant defaming and deriding the Hindi film industry by Kangana, and presenting herself as the one true 'queen' of Bollywood.

Kangana had said in her reply to Jaya, "What plate is Jaya referring to? The one that was offered was to appear in a two-minute role, a romantic scene, item numbers -- and that too after sleeping with the hero? I taught the industry feminism, decorated the plate with patriotic and women-centric films. This is my own plate Jaya ji, not yours."

Infamously known as the 'controversy queen' of Bollywood, Kangana doesn't seem to want to give the title a rest.

