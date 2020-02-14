    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Siddhant Chaturvedi Is On A Roll; A Year Since Gully Boy The Actor Has Signed Three Films

      By
      |

      A year ago, on this day, one of Bollywood's iconic movies, Gully Boy hit theatres. While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt delivered knockout performances, the film also gave stage to two actors who are being hailed as super talented: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Verma.

      Siddhant, who became popularly known as MC Sher (after the character he plays in Gully Boy) was a revelation. A year since Gully Boy, he claims his life has changed in a way that he could never imagine. Siddhant is on a roll in his acting career and there's no stopping him.

      Siddhant Chaturvedi Is On A Roll A Year Since Gully Boy

      On how life has changed after Gully Boy, Siddhant says, "Life has changed, now I'm shooting for films as a lead hero in the industry back to back with the biggesst banners, out there with some of the biggest directors."

      Filmmakers couldn't resist signing the powerhouse talent that is Siddhant after his Gully Boy performance. Siddhant will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and debutante Sharvari Wagh. The film is a sequel to the 2005 film starring Rani and Abhishek Bachchan. Siddhant has also signed a Shakun Batra directorial which also features Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. While not much is known about the film, it is said to be an intense romantic drama.

      Sharing details of his upcoming projects, Siddhant also spoke about his passion project. "I'll be doing an action film that's my passion project and then end this year with a horror comedy which will be hilarious. Everyday is different, either I'm reading, or I'm shooting for something or I'm shouting for bands, it's amazing. I'm loving the life right now," he said.

      Siddhant has received much recognition and a number of accolades all through 2019. He was honoured with the coveted 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Debut', and is being hailed as the 'Silent Find of the Year'.

      ALSO READ: Gully Boy's One Year Anniversary: Here's Why The Nation Is So Obsessed With Siddhant Chaturvedi

      ALSO READ: Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Has A Promising 2020 With Multiple Projects!

      Read more about: siddhant chaturvedi gully boy
      Story first published: Friday, February 14, 2020, 22:16 [IST]
      Other articles published on Feb 14, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X