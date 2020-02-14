Siddhant Chaturvedi Is On A Roll; A Year Since Gully Boy The Actor Has Signed Three Films

A year ago, on this day, one of Bollywood's iconic movies, Gully Boy hit theatres. While Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt delivered knockout performances, the film also gave stage to two actors who are being hailed as super talented: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Vijay Verma.

Siddhant, who became popularly known as MC Sher (after the character he plays in Gully Boy) was a revelation. A year since Gully Boy, he claims his life has changed in a way that he could never imagine. Siddhant is on a roll in his acting career and there's no stopping him.

On how life has changed after Gully Boy, Siddhant says, "Life has changed, now I'm shooting for films as a lead hero in the industry back to back with the biggesst banners, out there with some of the biggest directors."

Filmmakers couldn't resist signing the powerhouse talent that is Siddhant after his Gully Boy performance. Siddhant will be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, and debutante Sharvari Wagh. The film is a sequel to the 2005 film starring Rani and Abhishek Bachchan. Siddhant has also signed a Shakun Batra directorial which also features Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. While not much is known about the film, it is said to be an intense romantic drama.

Sharing details of his upcoming projects, Siddhant also spoke about his passion project. "I'll be doing an action film that's my passion project and then end this year with a horror comedy which will be hilarious. Everyday is different, either I'm reading, or I'm shooting for something or I'm shouting for bands, it's amazing. I'm loving the life right now," he said.

Siddhant has received much recognition and a number of accolades all through 2019. He was honoured with the coveted 'Dadasaheb Phalke Award for Best Debut', and is being hailed as the 'Silent Find of the Year'.

ALSO READ: Gully Boy's One Year Anniversary: Here's Why The Nation Is So Obsessed With Siddhant Chaturvedi

ALSO READ: Gully Boy Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi Has A Promising 2020 With Multiple Projects!