Siddhant Chaturvedi On Working With Deepika Padukone: I Am Living My Dream In Every Possible Way

Siddhant Chaturvedi Is All Praise For Deepika Padukone

Siddhant described his upcoming film with Shakun Batra as as a domestic noir, which captures the nuances of people and relationships. He said that the scale of the film is big and Shakun is trying to push the boundaries of Indian cinema.

Further, Siddhant couldn't stop raving about his co-star Deepika Padukone and told Mumbai Mirror, "She submits herself completely and makes the character believable. I am living my dream in every possible way."

Siddhant Chaturvedi Talks About Bunty Aur Babli 2 and Phone Bhoot

Talking about his upcoming film Bunty Aur Babli 2 which also stars Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari, Siddhant told the daily, "It's been around 15 years since the original and a lot has changed since. A family entertainer, it's about aspirations and corruption, and appeals to all age groups. I can't wait to con anybody."

On the other hand, Phone Bhoot has Siddhant sharing screen space with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. "It's a hilarious script; we had a blast during the readings, there's going to be some solid jugalbandi between the three of us. We want it to be the next pop culture."

Siddhant Chaturvedi On Switching Genres With Every Film

Siddhant said that he would be bored repeating himself and added, "I want to try new things, live all the characters that crowd my imagination. I don't want slot me. I want them to experience something new every time they enter the cinema halls. The real Siddhant Chaturvedi will be discovered only through interviews."