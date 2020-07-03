Siddhant Chaturvedi Shares A Quirky Post Marking National CA Day, Check It Out!

Siddhant Chaturvedi breathed life into the character of MC Sher a current and life-long favorite of many in Gully Boy, his debut film.. The actor has been experiencing non-stop success and also has three big banner films under his name in the pipeline.

Siddhant initially studied to be a CA and on the occasion of 'National CA Day’, the actor wished fellow CA’s in a unique way on his social media and shared, "#CAday! 📚 Mere pyaare Chartered Accountants Folded handsEconomy hamein hi sambhaalni hai 🖊Mehnat, Chai, CalC se bana ye atoot bandhan Red heart Love, Respect and lesser Modules 🤓"

The actor also released his first single titled Dhoop a soothing track fuelling in hope with its amazing lyrics. Everyone from the industry and fans had immense praises for Siddhant for bringing such a beautiful concept to life.

