Siddhant Chaturvedi Used To Dance To Kajra Re; Never Thought He Would Star In Bunty Aur Babli 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi made huge waves in the Hindi film industry with his performance in his debut film Gully Boy. With a year of that film's release, Siddhant has bagged three movies, one of which is Bunty Aur Babli 2.

The actor says that he was a huge fan of Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan (his co-stars in the film) as a kid, and it feels surreal to be sharing frame with them.

Sharing his experience of being part of Bunty Aur Babli 2, Siddhant told IANS, "We sit and chat here in Yash Raj Studio, where I am shooting for 'Bunty Aur Babli 2'. As a kid I used to be a huge fan of Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji and now I am sharing frames with them. It feels surreal! I am living in the best phase of my life. I am playing Bunty in the film, who is a con artist. I have more than five looks in the film. I cannot reveal much but I am so excited. We are making a super entertaining film and I cannot wait to share it with the world."

He continued, "I did not audition for the film, to be honest. Varun narrated the story and asked if I am interested to play Bunty. I was like, 'of course, I will do the film!' I'd like to add that the story of our film is very interesting. While people loved 'Bunty Aur Babli' that released in 2005, they will love our film even more!"

Siddhant concluded by saying that he used to dance to 'Kajra Re' and 'Dhadak Dhadak' when he was a kid, but he never thought he would be starring in the title role of its sequel 15 years later.

Apart from Rani and Saif, Siddhant will star opposite newcomer Sharvari Wagh. The film is being directed by Varun V Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra.

