Siddhant Chaturvedi Aka MC Sher Wants To Steal Taimur From Kareena Kapoor Khan For A Day!

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, well-known for his character MC Sher in Gully Boy, says that he wants to steal Taimur Ali Khan from Kareena Kapoor Khan. In a conversation with Filmfare, when Siddhant was asked what he would like to steal from the Refugee actress, he said, "A day with Taimur. He's so cute. Saif sir used to show me a lot of videos on the sets of Bunty aur Babli. If he joins Instagram, he will break the internet. He has some really cute videos and adorable moments of Taimur."

When Siddhant was asked what he would like to steal from Katrina Kaif, he said rather than stealing anything from Katrina, he would love to dance with her. Katrina, are you listening?

With respect to work, Siddhant will next be seen in YRF's Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is a sequel to the 2005 hit film Bunty Aur Babli featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. Apart from him, the film also casts Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji and Sharvari Wagh in key roles.

Siddhant shot to fame post the release of Gully Boy. Earlier, at an award event, Siddhant had said, "I am done with the character of MC Sher and now you should call me as Bunty. After getting into the 'Bunty Aur Babli' universe, I have Shakun's (Batra) film. I am playing completely different character in both films. In 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', I play a con artist, so I get an opportunity to play a lot of characters. I am bidding goodbye to MC Sher and that''s why today I have dressed up as rapper at this event."

For the unversed, Siddhant will also be seen alongside Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday in Shakun Batra's next.