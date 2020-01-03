Siddhant Chaturvedi Wins Over Internet With Response To Ananya Panday's Nepotism Comment

Ananya Panday who debuted with Dharma Productions's release, Student Of The Year 2, recently appeared on debutantes round table for News18. The actress is known to receive flack for being a star kid and feeling privileged, during the interview she opened up on not feeling guilty. She went on to say, everyone has different struggles and she is not going to apologise for being born as her father's (Chunky Panday) daughter.

Panday's response and justification irked many on twitter, but what Siddhant Chaturvedi, aka MC Sher, said next won over many hearts. Siddhant was also part of the panel and was sitting next to Ananya when he said, 'Everyone does has their own struggle, but the difference is, where our dreams come true, their struggle starts.' The actor probably said it in laid back manner but it has become a big deal over the internet.

Many twitter users have applauded the new actor for stating the truth as it is, while others said it was the best way to shut down, Ananya's privileged response. One also tweet part of the interview to make sure everyone had seen Ananya's reaction. Take a look:

#SiddhantChaturvedi you beauty. That two second silence was everything 🤣 https://t.co/vWsQTFR73k — Mohini Choudhury (@ChoudhuryMohini) January 2, 2020

"Jahan hamare sapne poore hote hain, wahan inka struggle shuru hota hai" - Siddhant Chaturvedi



Pretty much summed up the whole equation of being an outsider and being from the industry. pic.twitter.com/unZZTK9BPL — f. (@behindthecIock) January 1, 2020

Ananya Panday comparing, of her father not being part of the Dharma films or being on Koffee With Karan to actual struggling actors, upset many and thought it was disrespectful of her fellow panellist.

In 4 seconds, #SiddhantChaturvedi summed up the struggle of outsiders and the upper hand celebrity kids have in the film industry! Acknowledging where you come from and being real about it is so important! #TheNewcomersRoundtable2019 #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/mP6ZMeMneX — ANMOL JAMWAL (@jammypants4) January 1, 2020

Siddhant Chaturvedi who debuted with Gully Boy, has signed two new projects recently. He will be seen in the sequel of Bunty Aur Babli and has signed an untitled film with Deepika Padukone. Ananya Panday, on the other hand, just released her second film Pati Patni Aur Woh and she will also be seen in Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter.

