Siddharth Pithani Claims OP Singh Directed Him To Get Sushant Singh Rajput’s Body Down To Save Him

As the CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation) continues to investigate the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, a report by Times Now has stated that Siddharth Pithani took down the body on the direction of the late actor’s brother-in-law OP Singh.

Siddharth has claimed that when he found Sushant’s body hanging from the ceiling fan, he heard Meetu’s husband OP Singh direct her to bring his body down. He did as told to 'save’ him in case he was still alive.

Pithani has also addressed another allegation about him deleting data and records from Sushant’s electronic devices. He has reportedly stated that he was told by the late actor to delete old videos and some other data in the wake of former manager Disha Salian’s untimely demise

Reports state that Sushant was 'disturbed’ after Disha’s death and upset about his name being linked to the case. As a result, he had asked Siddharth to keep him updated about the proceedings related to the case and also allegedly asked his flatmate to delete all the data.

For the unversed, besides Pithani, the CBI has recorded the statement of 16 people including Rhea Chakraborty in connection with the case. The federal agency has registered a case against Rhea and her family members along with Sushant's ex-manager Shruti Modi and his house manager Samuel Miranda based on the complaint filed by Sushant's father KK Singh.

