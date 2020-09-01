Siddharth Pithani Tells CBI That Sushant Became Unwell After Hearing About Disha Salian’s Death

Siddharth Pithani, who is being questioned by the CBI on the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, has said that Sushant became unwell after he got to know about his former manager Disha Salian's death. Siddharth was Sushant's flatmate and he was present in the house on June 14, the day of Sushant's death.

Republic TV accessed Siddharth's statement to the CBI, speaking about Sushant's reaction to Disha's death. The statement read, "When Sushant got to know about Disha's death, he became unwell, after which he spoke to Uday, manager of a company called Cornerstone. This company sent Disha as Sushant's celebrity manager when Shruti Modi had an injury. Sushant had become very tense after the news of Disha's suicide on the 9th of June. Because of this tension, he asked me to sleep in his bedroom. He kept asking me for every single information about Disha's death, I gave him every information."

In an earlier interview with Zoom TV, Siddharth had said that Sushant was badly affected by Disha's death. He had claimed that Sushant's sister was there to care of him at the time. He had also said that Sushant fainted.

Siddharth has told the CBI that Rhea Chakraborty, who has been named as a suspect in the case by Sushant's family, left his house on June 8 after having a fight with Sushant.

