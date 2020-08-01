Siddharth Pithani Was Helping Sushant’s Family Till July 25, Now He Has Done A U-turn: Family Lawyer

Siddharth Pithani, who claims to have been Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and was with him the night before the actor's death, has alleged that Sushant's family is pressuring him to give a statement against Rhea Chakraborty.

However, Sushant's father's lawyer Vikas Singh has questioned Siddharth's credibility, and claimed that he has done a turnabout after providing the family with information about Rhea until July 25.

"Till probably July 25, he was talking to the family and trying to help by telling them that Rhea Chakraborty has been instrumental in whatever happened to Sushant," said Vikas Singh, speaking to Times of India.

"Suddenly, he has done a volte-face. I don't know what happened, but I hope the police get to the bottom of the matter soon and find out what role he (Pithani) played in this case and whether he has any information that he hasn't shared," he added.

In an email that he wrote to the Mumbai Police, Siddharth claimed that he was being asked by Sushant's family to mention a Rs 15 crore transaction allegedly made to Rhea. Rhea attached this email as part of her petition in the Supreme Court, requesting the transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

Regarding this, Vikas said, "It is very surprising. If this was written to only the Mumbai Police, how did it reach Rhea? By now when this mail is coming in public light, Rhea is already mentioned as an accused now in the FIR, so there's no question of the police sharing it with Rhea. If Pithani had sent it to Rhea, his credibility is in doubt. In that case, it was only set up to file it in Court."

Talking about Siddharth, the lawyer added, "This boy was living with Sushant and he was the one who discovered the dead body. So when he found the door locked, he did not open it until Sushant's sister came. He waited for one-and-half hours."

