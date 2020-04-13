Sidharth Malhotra Reacts To Outrage Against Masakali 2.0: 'It Is Completely Valid'

Sonam Kapoor's iconic dove song 'Masakali' from Delhi-6, was recently recreated by Tanishq Bagchi as 'Masakali 2.0'. However, the revamped version starring Sidharth Malhotra and Tara Sutaria, was heavily bashed by netizens and people associated with the original song, which includes director Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, music director AR Rahman and singer Mohit Chauhan.

Recently, while speaking with noted journalist Rajeev Masand, Sidharth Malhotra reacted to the criticism against his song. The actor also revealed that 'Masakali 2.0' was recorded and shot as promotional song for his last film, Marjaavaan.

Sidharth told Masand that he has been keeping up with the controversy while in lockdown at his Mumbai home.

The Marjaavaan actor said, "Of course we get marked (on tweets), we are part of this song. It happend vis a vis a movie, Marjaavan, as a promotional song at the time. It's very easy for people to say--I mean everyone is to blame for it as a team--but I have done remakes in the past of different artistes. Whether it was a Kaala Chashma or Chull, they have all been recreations and they have all worked really well in the past. There is no conversation of whether I endorse it or not endorse it. Whether it is good or bad."

Further, when asked if he understands the reason behind the outrage considering original 'Masakali' is a great song, Sidharth said, "I keep thinking from an actor's point of view, if someone had to remake a film that I have been a part of and it has not been done with utmost taste or to someone's satisfaction, of course it can be annoying. So in that case, yes, it is completely valid."

The actor further said that he believes the trend of remixes is dying and was quoted as saying, "I don't think the audience has the patience now or they are not excited by that we are not really creating new melodies. So as an audience, as a listener, I completely agree. Actors also get far more excited with a brand new song."

Speaking about films, Sidharth will be next seen in Vishnuvardhan's Shershaah and the Hindi remake of Arun Vijay's Tamil film Thadam.

Jaipur Police Takes A Major Jibe At Masakali 2.0 Starring Sidharth Malhotra And Tara Sutaria!

Masakali 2.0 Row: Javed Akhtar And Sameer Plan On Going To Court Against The Remix Trend