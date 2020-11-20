Sikander Kher Shares A Post Asking For Work; Jokes He Can Smile Too!

Sikander Kher is known for his witty captions on his Instagram posts. Recently, the Aarya actor grabbed everyone's attention when he shared a selfie and said that he needs work.

Sikander posted a picture in which he is seen sporting an intense look, drenched in sweat and captioned it as, "PS: Need work. Can smile also." While the lockdown hasn't been kind to everyone, Sikander has been quite a busy man with his three web series hitting the OTT platform in the last few months.

Sikander's humourous post left the netizens amused. Angad Bedi commented, "😂🤣😂🤣👏👏👏." Shootout at Lokhandwala director Apoorva Lakhia commented, "Sir you are the busiest actor I know after the great Amitabh Bachchan," to which Sikander hilariously replied saying, " sir you want me to doobo in chullu bhar paani is it?"

Meanwhile, a few netizens lauded Kher for his impressive performances in his last few outings. An Instagram user wrote, "You are a brilliant talented actor.. keep your spirits high.. surly your good time full of work is on its way..❤️😊." "Sir i am your biggest friend , you are great ,i like your acting in AARYA very much," read another comment.

Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Sikander Kher had opened up about what kept him going during his low phase in the acting career. He actor had said, "I just used to go to casting directors and ask for work. I started calling everyone and going everywhere with my 3-minute show-reel and show it to them and ask for work. You keep doing that and following up and once you're in the circuit it becomes easier. Then you just keep auditioning. Sometimes you lose, something you don't. When you are successful or a star and you add a certain value to a project, you have the privilege of stuff coming to you more. But in the beginning, you have to get stuff for yourself. It is a blessing that I can pursue my dream. I don't have to pay rent. I have food on my plate and I come from a privileged place, so I can pursue what I love and that is just the luck of where I am born."

Sikander Kher was recently seen in Zee5-ALT Balaji's crime thriller series MumBhai.

ALSO READ: Abhishek Bachchan Shares A Throwback Pic On Sikander Kher's Birthday; 'Little Baby Is Getting Old'

ALSO READ: Aaradhya Bachchan Caught Playing With Abhishek Bachchan In An Unseen Pic Shared By Sikandar Kher