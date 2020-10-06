Simi Garewal Changes Opinion On Kangana Ranaut; ‘Disgusted By Those Who Exploited Sushant’s Death’

Simi Garewal, who had earlier extended her support to Kangana Ranaut in her fight for 'justice' for late Sushant Singh Rajput, is now saying that she is disgusted by the way in which she used his death as an opportunity for selfish gains.

Simi took to her Twitter handle to share a news article which said that the Mumbai Police will be taking action against all those who worked to defame them in the past few months by creating fake social media accounts.

Retweeting the article, Simi wrote, "Good move @MumbaiPolice. What about exposing those that milked, spread fake news & exploited #SSR death for selfish gains? Action shud be taken against them too."

It recently came to light that over 84,000 fake accounts were created to malign Mumbai Police in the course of their investigation of Sushant's death, and demoralize them. They will be conducting a thorough investigation of the matter and punishing violators under the Information Technology Act.

A Twitter user reminded Simi that she had in fact stood by Kangana and called her 'brave' earlier. "I'm sorry mam but I remember even you falling prey to the propaganda and believing that SSR was murdered. Plus your constant appreciation for a bigoted individual like Kangana who only milked his death for personal vendetta," she wrote.

Responding to this, Simi wrote, "Sarah in the beginning we were all shocked & grasping for any clues & news. But when the abject motives emerged & continued ad nauseam, I'm disgusted!! They've been feasting on Sushant's death!!"

In support of Kangana, Simi had earlier tweeted, "I applaud #KanganaRanaut who is braver & bolder than I am. Only I know how a 'powerful' person has viciously tried to destroy my career. I stayed silent. Because I am not so brave... @KanganaOffical."

"I don't know what all of you felt after watching #KanganaSpeaksToArnab ..but it has left me quite depressed.. I'm distraught at what #SushantSingRajput endured .. and also what many 'outsiders' go through in Bollywood.. it must change," she had written in another tweet.

