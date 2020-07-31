Simi Garewal Responds To SSR Fan's Tweet Dismissing Depression Claims; Shares Her Experience

Fan's Tweet On Rhea Chakraborty

The fan in the original tweet had said, "Rhea Chakraborty's father is a doctor .So it was easy for her to get the fake pills and prescription....Depression theory will no more work.@Rheachakraborty you think public are fool????? #SushantRheaTwist #Dhara302forSSRCulprits."

FIR Filed Against Rhea

Many have turned against Rhea on social media due to the recent revelation by the late actor's gym trainer. He went on to share that Sushant was taking medication from December 2019 that was harming his body. He added that Sushant used to be upset after taking the medication.

Rhea Has Claimed False Implication

Meanwhile, Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty has claimed false implication by the late actor's father in her petition in Supreme Court of India. An FIR was filed against Rhea in Patna on Sunday (July 26) that accused her of defrauding Sushant of a large sum of money, of keeping him away from his family and stealing his medical records, threatening to make them public.