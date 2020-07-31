Simi Garewal Responds To SSR Fan's Tweet Dismissing Depression Claims; Shares Her Experience
Fans of the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput have rallied together in hope to bring justice to him, after his untimely death on June 14. While the case is being investigated by Mumbai police, fans have been sharing their own thoughts and opinions on the same, as more revelations and speculations are made online. Due to the recent case filed against Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's fans are now called her out on social media. Actress Simi Garewal has responded to one such tweet that claimed Sushant was not depressed.
A fan of Sushant shared an old tweet of Rhea from March 2020 in which, she shares that her father is a doctor. Simi Garewal who is very active on social media replied to the tweet and shared her experience with depression. She wrote, "I remember long back I was given a medication - it got me so dark & depressed that I would cry all the time. Chemicals create an imbalance - they can cure - but they can also harm and change your state of mind.."
Fan's Tweet On Rhea Chakraborty
The fan in the original tweet had said, "Rhea Chakraborty's father is a doctor .So it was easy for her to get the fake pills and prescription....Depression theory will no more work.@Rheachakraborty you think public are fool????? #SushantRheaTwist #Dhara302forSSRCulprits."
FIR Filed Against Rhea
Many have turned against Rhea on social media due to the recent revelation by the late actor's gym trainer. He went on to share that Sushant was taking medication from December 2019 that was harming his body. He added that Sushant used to be upset after taking the medication.
Rhea Has Claimed False Implication
Meanwhile, Sushant's girlfriend and actress Rhea Chakraborty has claimed false implication by the late actor's father in her petition in Supreme Court of India. An FIR was filed against Rhea in Patna on Sunday (July 26) that accused her of defrauding Sushant of a large sum of money, of keeping him away from his family and stealing his medical records, threatening to make them public.
