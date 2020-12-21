Simi Garewal Reveals Raj Kapoor Never Said Well Done To Rishi Kapoor, The Bobby Actor Was Terrified Of His Dad

Simi On Raj Kapoor's Equation With Rishi Kapoor

Speaking about Raj Kapoor's equation with his son on the sets of Mera Naam Joker, Garewal said, "Raj ji was extremely strict with Chintu. I don't think I ever heard him say a soft word or a ‘well done' to him. And Chintu was terrified of his Dad!"

Simi further added that Rishi Kapoor would keep a safe distance from his dad during the shoot of Mera Naam Joker.

Simi On The Film's Failure At The Box Office

There's no denying that one just can't forget Mera Naam Joker while speaking about the legend Raj Kapoor. However, back in 1970, when the film had released in the theatres, it tanked horribly at the box office.

When Simi was asked what went wrong with the film, she blamed the long duration of the film (four and a half hours).

Distributors Had Advised Raj Kapoor To Shorten The Film

"Without a doubt, it was the length of the film. I think it was like 4 ½ hours- with 2 intervals!! Who could spend half a day watching a film? Children would get restless and agitated and mothers were distraught.

Everyone, even the distributors, told Raj-ji to please shorten it, but he felt it would work. He cut quite a lot afterwards- but it was too late. But yes- now ‘Mera Naam Joker' has become a cult film and people appreciate it a lot," said the Karz actress.

Simi Garewal Misses Rishi Kapoor

In the same interview, Simi said that she misses Rishi Kapoor, who breathed his last on April 30, 2020.