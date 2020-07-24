Singer Abhijit Bhattacharya's Son Dhruv Tests Positive For COVID-19; Currently Under Home Quarantine

Popular singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya's son has tested positive for the Novel Coronavirus. Dhruv, who is a restaurateur by profession, was planning to go on an international tour and had himself tested for the Novel Coronavirus as a precautionary measure.

Dhruv's test report came positive for COVID-19. He is currently under home quarantine.

An Indian Express report quoted Abhijeet as saying, "Dhruv was planning to travel abroad, and since there is a rule to get tested for Coronavirus before travelling, he went for a voluntary test. He is asymptomatic. He has just a little cold and cough. He has quarantined himself at home and is taking all the precautions. There is nothing to worry."

Meanwhile, Abhijit tested negative for the highly contagious virus, and is currently shooting in Kolkata. He was quoted as saying, "I am shooting in Kolkata, and the rule is that only if you have tested negative for Coronavirus, can you get on sets. So I had tested negative, and I continue to shoot."

Speaking about the Novel Coronavirus, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and grand-daughter Aaradhya also tested positive for the virus. They are currently undergoing treatment at Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital.

