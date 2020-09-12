Singer Anuradha Paudwal's Son Aditya Passes Away Due To Kidney Failure

Playback singer Anuradha Paudwal's son Aditya Paudwal breathed his last today (September 12, 2020). He was 35. According to reports, he was not keeping well since the last few months. He was suffering from kidney failure, and was hospitalized for the same.

Composer-singer Shankar Mahadevan confirmed the news and mourned Aditya's demise. He wrote on his Facebook page, "Devastated hearing this ! Our dearest Aditya Paudwal is no more !! Just can't believe this ! What an amazing musician and a lovely human being !! I just sang a song which was programmed by him so beautifully two days back ! Just can't come to terms with this !! Love you brother ... miss you."

As per a report in News18, Aditya died of kidney failure. He was a music arranger and producer. Earlier this year, in an interview, he had reveals that he plans to focus more on devotional music.

Last year, while speaking with IANS, Aditya had opened up about how he misses his mother singing Bollywood songs and was quoted as saying, "She has made a mark in devotional music. People still get moved by her performances. I have seen people's lives changing after listening to her devotional aartis and mantras. I would like to come up with a composition for my mother."