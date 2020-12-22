Singer Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan Booked For Violating COVID-19 Norms

A new report has revealed that Singer Guru Randhawa, Sussanne Khan and cricketer Suresh Raina among other celebrities were booked on Monday (December 21) night for violating COVID norms, as they were seen partying at a club. A report in Mirror Now revealed that the raid was conducted at 2:30 am on December 22, when the celebs were still at the bash.

The raid reportedly took place at the pub for hosting parties and keeping it open after permitted time limit, according to the COVID-19 guidelines and lockdown rules. The Maharashtra government on Monday (December 21) had imposed a night curfew from 11 pm to 6 am till January 5 in Mumbai, in preparation for New Years celebrations and in light of a fast-spreading strain of Coronavirus that has emerged in the UK.

It was revealed that singer Guru Randhawa, Susanne Roshan and Suresh Raina were released on bail later on Tuesday. The Quint reported that Rapper Badshah was also present at the bash, but allegedly escaped during the raid. Among the 34 people arrested, 19 were reportedly from Delhi and Punjab, who returned to Delhi via a 7 am flight the same day.

Police have allegedly booked the 34 people under sections like 188 for disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant, 269 for neglect, and 34 of IPC. A report by ANI said, "Police book 34 people including cricketer Suresh Raina & some other celebrities under Section 188, 269, 34 of IPC & provisions of NMDA after a raid at Dragonfly pub for keeping establishment open beyond permissible time limit & not following COVID norms: Mumbai Police."

Soon after a statement was released by Randhawa's management company, It said the singer regrets the unintentional incident. It read, "Guru Randhawa, who had stepped out for dinner with close friends before returning back to Delhi the same morning, deeply regrets the unintentional incident that occurred last night. Unfortunately, he was not aware of local authorities decision of night curfew but instantly conformed to all rules laid out by the government officials."

"He promises to compile with government guidelines and protocols by taking all precautionary measures in the future. By far, he has been a law-abiding citizen and will continue to do so in the future as well," the statement added.

A statement from Raina's management company was also shared, it said that the cricketer was in Mumbai for a shoot and wanted to get a quick dinner with friends. It added that he was not aware of the local timings and protocols.

ALSO READ: When Sussanne Khan Got Teary-Eyed After Watching Hrithik Roshan's Performance In Mission Kashmir

ALSO READ: Sussanne Khan's Instagram Account Hacked; She Urges Fans To Avoid Dodgy Messages