Siya Kakkar's Death: Police Confirms TikTok Star Was Under Stress; Denies Sushant Case Angle
TikTok sensation Siya Kakkar's death by suicide on June 25, 2020 left everyone in a state of shock. She was found dead in her residence in Vasant Vihar, New Delhi. When the news of Siya's death broke out, her fans mourned her demise with condolence posts on social media. 16-year-old Siya had more than 1 million followers on TikTok, and was known for her dancing skills.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police has started its investigation in connection with Siya's death. As per a report in Zee News, they confirmed that the teenager had been under stress since the last few days. They also denied Sushant Singh Rajput's case angle in Siya's suicide.
The Delhi Police Has Seized Siya's Cell Phone
A Zee News report stated that they are trying to unlock Siya's cell phone, hoping to find any sort of clue as to why she took this drastic help. They have sought the help of her family to unlock her phone.
The Police Has Confirmed That There's No Sushant Singh Rajput Case Angle In Siya's Death
Since the news of Siya's death came 11 days after Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, the police were also investigating if it had triggered some kind of tension for the TikTok star. However, later they confirmed that there's no Sushant Singh Rajput case angle in Siya's demise.
Siya Kakkar Was Under Stress
The report further stated that Siya was under stress for the last 4-5 days. The reason for the same is still unknown.
Reportedly, Siya Was Gearing Up For The Release Of Her New Song
According to various media reports on the internet, Siya was gearing up for her new song, which was going to be released soon. Speaking about the TikTok star's suicide, her manager Arjun Sarin earlier told India Today, "This must be due to something personal...work-wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent."
