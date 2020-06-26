Siya Kakkar's Death: Police Confirms TikTok Star Was Under Stress; Denies Sushant Case Angle

The Delhi Police Has Seized Siya's Cell Phone

A Zee News report stated that they are trying to unlock Siya's cell phone, hoping to find any sort of clue as to why she took this drastic help. They have sought the help of her family to unlock her phone.

The Police Has Confirmed That There's No Sushant Singh Rajput Case Angle In Siya's Death

Since the news of Siya's death came 11 days after Sushant Singh Rajput's suicide, the police were also investigating if it had triggered some kind of tension for the TikTok star. However, later they confirmed that there's no Sushant Singh Rajput case angle in Siya's demise.

Siya Kakkar Was Under Stress

The report further stated that Siya was under stress for the last 4-5 days. The reason for the same is still unknown.

Reportedly, Siya Was Gearing Up For The Release Of Her New Song

According to various media reports on the internet, Siya was gearing up for her new song, which was going to be released soon. Speaking about the TikTok star's suicide, her manager Arjun Sarin earlier told India Today, "This must be due to something personal...work-wise she was doing well. I had a word with her last night for a new project and she sounded normal. Me and my company Fame Experts manage lots of artists and Siya was a bright talent."