Smriti Irani Promises She Will Watch Thappad; Urges People To See The Film With Their Families

Taapsee Pannu's Thappad trailer has become a talking point ever since the makers dropped the video a few weeks ago. It has received a thumbs up not just from the audience but also from Bollywood celebrities. The social drama is being hailed as a much-need film on domestic violence.

Actor-turned politician Smriti Irani too, is all praise for Taapsee Pannu and director Anubhav Sinha after watching the trailer. Admitting she does not agree with their ideologies, Smriti, nevertheless, promised that she will watch the film.

The Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thhi actress took to her Instagram page to praise the film's trailer and wrote, "How many have heard "aurat ko hi adjust karna padta hai"? How many think "ki maar pitai sirf gareeb auraton ke hi pati karte hai"? How many believe "ki educated aadmi kabhi haath nahi uthata"? How many tell their girls their daughter-in-laws "koi baat nahi beta aisa to humare saath bhi hua lekin dekho aaj kitne khush hai"? I might not support the political ideology of the director or may disagree with some actors on some issues but this is a story that I will definitely watch and hope people watch it with their families. It's not ok to hit a woman ... not even a slap ... not even JUST one slap Courtesy: @tseries.official."

Check out her post here.

Thappad revolves around a married woman who decides to walk out of her marriage after getting slapped by her husband in a party.

Earlier, Taapsee was quoted as saying by IANS, "I think no one takes a stand against the disrespect of women, including women themselves. Standing up against it is the need of the hour. Women who are living in poor economic condition cannot stand up because of their conditioning and financial dependency on their spouses. They have no place to go and they do not earn money, so they deal with disrespect and torture every day. In elite society, they refuse to address the issue only because they look at it as social embarrassment and (feel that) it hampers their image of a perfect family!"

She further added, "The fact is, whether it is one slap or several more slaps or other acts of domestic violence, it all comes from a place of disrespect and discrimination. There is nothing called a slap out of love. No, never!"

Taapsee claimed that she grew up after playing the character. "Amrita ...As an actor, some characters set you free and some suffocate you. This was the latter for me... her righteousness, her maturity to handle every situation, determination deep inside and an infectious calmness on the outside.... she made me grow up," she wrote in an Instagram post.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, Thappad is slated to release on February 28, 2020.

