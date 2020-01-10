Smriti Irani SLAMS Deepika Padukone: She Sided With People Who Hit Girls On Their Private Parts

Deepika Padukone's visit at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has grabbed many eyeballs. Some are proud and happy, while some are shocked and disgusted. Amidst all the chaos, the Union Minister of Textiles and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani slammed Deepika for standing next to JNU students including Kanhaiya Kumar, the former president of JNUSU and said that she wants to know what Deepika's political affiliation is.

"Anybody who has read the news would know why she would stand with the protesters," said Smriti Irani, while speaking to Prabhu Chawla at the ThinkEdu Conclave 2020.

Mrs Irani further added, "It was not unexpected to us that she was going to stand with people who want the destruction of India. She sided with people who hit girls on their private parts with lathis. I can't deny her that right. It's her right to stand next to people, who say 'Bharat tere tukde honge'."

"She made her political affiliation known in 2011 that she supports the Congress Party. If people are surprised by this, it is because they didn't know. There were a lot of admirers of hers who have just discovered her position," added Smriti Irani.

While Smriti Irani is unhappy with Deepika's visit at JNU, many celebs including Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan lauded the actress for her brave move.

On a related note, today (January 10, 2020), Deepika's latest film, Chhapaak has also arrived at the theatres and it is yet to be seen if her film would suffer owing to her political stand.