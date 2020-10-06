Sneha Ullal Is Not Bothered By Comparisons With Aishwarya Rai; 'I Am Comfortable In My Own Skin'

Sneha Ullal Says Comparisons With Aishwarya Was A PR Strategy To Describe HerSneha Ullal Says Comparisons With Aishwarya Was A PR Strategy To Describe Her

While speaking with IANS, Sneha said, "I am so comfortable in my own skin and all those comparisons didn't bother me. Also, that was also their PR strategy on how to describe me. That thing actually emphasised the entire comparison. Otherwise, it may not have been such a big deal."

Sneha Says She Wants To Be Known And Recognized For Her Own Work And Achievements

Earlier, in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress was quoted as saying, "I am a big admirer of Aishwarya Rai for her work and achievements in the film industry but to be very honest I am not really happy being compared to her for my looks. I want to have my own individuality. What can I do if I look like her? I don't want to be so but can't change my looks now. I love to be known and recognized for my own work and achievements.

When Sneha Ullal Met Aishwarya Rai

Talking about her, the actress had earlier revealed, "I have met her once at a function and she met me with all respect and warmth. I liked it very much. To be true, in the beginning I wanted to avoid her but then I changed my mind and went and said ‘Hi' ‘to her."