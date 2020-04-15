Sobhita Dhulipala Reveals The One Thing She Fears The Most: Losing Confidence To Take New Challenges

Sobhita Dhulipala has impressed many with her performances in films like Raman Raghav 2.0, Kaalakaandi, Ghost Stories and so on, but the performance of hers which made her a household name is in the web-series Made In Heaven. It looks like Shobhita has set the stage for a grand career as an actress, but she does not want her journey to be predictable.

Sobhita says that the one thing she does not want to do is stop taking risks with her career. She wants to explore change and the only fear she has is that of losing confidence to take new challenges.

In an interview with IANS, Sobhita said, "I am committed to taking risk in career and in life. What scares me is what if I lose out on the confidence to take new challenges. Hopefully, that never happens. I do not want to live a predictable life. Perhaps that is why change does not worry me, stagnancy does. Every change that is happening now is teaching us something. For us actors, vanity, popularity, beauty -- all these things at times hold us back to take risks. That's the only thing I do not want. I do not want vanity to take away my enthusiasm to take risk and that joy of acting, the joy of performing!"

Talking about when she knew that acting is her true calling, she said, "That was my first audition and I bagged the role. That was the moment I realise that I actually love acting! This is my true calling! I did not know it before. Otherwise, I would have directly looked for such an opportunity instead of participating in beauty pageants and modelling. I always had a love for storytelling, it is a sacred thing to me. But I think all is a part of my journey and I learnt a lot about makeup, camera and many things during my modelling days."

Sobhita will next be seen in Major directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka. The film will release in Hindi and Telugu.

