Soha Ali Khan’s Daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Ditches Smartphone & Occupies Herself With Story Books!

The outbreak of the Novel Coronavirus in India has left many parents worried about their kids. On one side, they are happy to spend more family time with their kids, on the other side, they are struggling to keep their children away from smartphones. As we all know that elder people and kids are more prone to the virus, parents have also put a lockdown on the kids' outdoor games. This has made many kids addicted towards mobile phones. However, you will be surprised to know how beautifully Soha Ali Khan is keeping her daughter busy during the lockdown.

The Rang De Basanti actress shared a picture of Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on her Instagram page and captioned it saying, "Booked for the week! #lockdown #stoppedcountingthedays #storytime."

In the picture, Inaaya can be seen engrossed in the story books and many netizens are lauding the actress for finding a beautiful alternative to keep the kid entertained as well as away from the smartphones during lockdown. Here's how they reacted..

@manavrai7: "What is wonderful is how these books are laid on floor and the kid is having a glare at these books, it's so fabulous and splendid to see. Great to find kid being involved with books and want to play first and read later as kids these days like to play with smartphones."

@deepu.mishra121987: "Wow superb she definitely got it form you 💞❤😍."

@instantimagery: "So heartening to see this..👌."

@niyatimilindmehta: "How adorable!!!! Which book does she love reading the most?"

What are you doing to keep your kids away from smartphones? Do tell us in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)