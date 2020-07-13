Soha Ali Khan On Nepotism Debate: You Can’t Blame Other People

Recently, actor Kunal Kemmu expressed his disappointment when he didn't get invited to the online launch event of Disney+ Hotstar. A few days ago, Disney+ Hotstar announced the list of upcoming Bollywood releases on its digital platform and stars like Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan were invited to the online launch event. However, two actors- Vidyut Jammwal and Kunal Kemmu, whose films (Khuda Hafiz and Lootcase respectively) are also lined up for digital release on Disney+ Hotstar, were not invited to the launch.

Vidyut Jammwal Lashes Out At Disney+ Hotstar For Snubbing Him!

Upset by the partial treatment, Kunal had tweeted, "Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai." (Respect and love can never be asked for, only earned. If someone doesn't give it to you, it doesn't make you small. Just give us an equal playing field, we'll show you how high we can leap.)

In a recent interaction with ZoomTV, when Kunal's wife, Soha Ali Khan was asked what she thinks about her husband's take on 'favouritism' in the industry, she said, "I can say this much that when it comes to words like nepotism, equal opportunities, this is not something that has cropped up in the last month. It exists and it is not unique to the film industry or to India even."

She further added, "We can talk about what nepotism, favouritism means, how much right one has if they are a producer to work with the people they like or vs those who people think are deserving. Whether as an actor you've ever feel that you've got the love and respect you deserve or whether you would always feel that someone has taken something that was owed to you. These are very broad questions and your question will only lead to more questions. Not to answers. And it is good that these questions are being raised and that is something that should be encouraged."

The Rang De Basanti actress also stated that audiences should also watch the film of their favourite actors to support their work. She said that people have to look within themselves and they can't blame other people.

"Whenever it comes to a systemic issue, you have to see how you can make a difference. If you want someone to be celebrated, loved, buy their tickets, see their films, follow them on social media and make them that."