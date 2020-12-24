Soha Ali Khan's Daughter Inaaya Is Ready To Welcome Christmas Dressed In Red And White As Rudolph

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu is all ready for Christmas eve. Many celebrities are sharing glimpses of their festive decor's and outfits as Christmas is closing in. Soha Ali Khan is one among them as she has been sharing glimpses of Inaaya writing her wishlist for Santa and painting reindeer pictures.

The little munchkin also received a gift from Santa Claus just a few days ago. Soha had shared a picture giving major Christmas vibes to all fans. In Soha's latest story on Instagram, little Inaaya can be seen dressed in red, ready to welcome Christmas.

Standing by the window, Inaaya can be seen in an adorable red and white frock, dolled up with cute hairband with reindeer antlers on it. In the picture, Inaaya can be seen playing with little toy reindeers at home. Soha captioned the Instagram story as, "Rudolf is ready for Santa."

Earlier, Soha had also shared a picture of their family dog sitting next to Inaaya, with Rudolf's red nose and reindeer antlers drawn on his head. She captioned the post as, "My reindeers are all set ! #rudolph #christmas."

Notably, Inaaya made headlines after visiting her brother Taimur Ali Khan for his birthday party. Soha and Kunal shared cute pictures of Inaaya and Taimur having fun at the birthday celebration with family. It didn't take long for the pictures to go viral on social media.

