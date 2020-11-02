Sona Mohapatra Blasts Mukesh Khanna For His Controversial Statement Against Working Women And #MeToo

Ever since actor Mukesh Khanna gave his statement against working women while reflecting his thoughts on the #MeToo movement, netizens are furious at his thoughts and have been slamming the actor mercilessly. Singer Sona Mohapatra is equally disappointed with Mukesh Khanna's statement and slammed the senior actor for his regressive thought.

For the unversed, while giving an interview to The Filmy Charcha, Mukesh Khanna had said, "Aurat ka kaam hai ghar sambhalna, jo maaf karna mein kabhi kabhi bol bhi jata hu. Problem kaha se shuru hui hai #MeToo ki jab aurato ne bhi kaam karna shuru kar diya. (The job of a woman is to take care of the house. The problem of #MeToo began when women started working)."

He further added, "Aaj aurat mard ke saath kandhe se kandha milane ki baat karti hai. Log women's liberation ki baat karenge, lekin main aapko bata doon, problem yahin se shuru hoti hai (Today, women talk about walking shoulder-to-shoulder with men. People talk about women's liberation, but let me tell you that's where the problem begins)."

He also stated that the person who suffers the most is the child, because he/she doesn't have a mother to take care of.

Sona Mohapatra Has A Savage Response To Twitter User Lecturing Her On Feminism

Reacting to Mukesh Khanna's controversial statement, Sona tweeted, "Yea, cus men never ever molested or assaulted women & children inside homes according to this fellow who is best ignored. Tacky mandhbudhi. The sad truth is there are enough & more such regressive mindsets around us everywhere? We soldier on. Change is slow but is coming." (sic)

yea, cus men never ever molested or assaulted women & children inside homes according to this fellow who is best ignored. Tacky mandhbudhi.The sad truth is there are enough & more such regressive mindsets around us everywhere? We soldier on. Change is slow but is coming. https://t.co/wTnxGeIgoK — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) November 1, 2020

Netizens agreed with Sona's tweet and applauded the singer for calling out Mukesh Khanna, who's well-known for his TV character Shaktimaan.

On a related note, it's not the first time when Sona has called out an actor on her Twitter page. Earlier, she had slammed B-town celebrities like Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, Sonu Nigam, Anu Malik, etc.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

Sona Mohapatra Slams Sonu Nigam For Defending Anu Malik Over #MeToo Allegations