Sona Mohapatra Has A Savage Response To Twitter User Lecturing Her On Feminism

Bollywood singer Sona Mohapatra who is very vocal about her opinions on social media recently had a savage response to a troll questioning feminism ideology. A Twitter user replied to one of Sona's tweets asking 'why all feminists have to show cleavage in order to compete with men'.

The Twitter user also went on to claim that Sona was 'trying to woo' the Bollywood gang. He wrote, "Why all feminists have to show cleavage in order to compete with men... and after seeing ur few interviews i think ur a victim of bolly gang but again ur trying to woo them to be i their gang. wat a dichotomy."

Sona didn't let the tweet go unnoticed, in her response, she wrote "I'd suggest you treat the multiple 'cleavages' in your brain before talking with anyone, let alone with a 'feminist' trying to 'woo' the 'bolly gang'.. (Cleavage, noun : a sharp division; a split.)"

Sona Mohapatra on several occasions has opened up about feminism. Earlier the singer even suggested the right way to Smash The Patriarchy. Sona claimed the industry needs to ensure pay parity between male and female actors, trust women filmmakers with bigger production budgets, and makers need to write more 'worthy roles' for women in films.

Talking about what feminism means to her, back in 2017 Sona had said, "For me, simply put, feminism means women are equal to men. Neither is inferior or superior."

