    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Sona Mohapatra Hits Back At Trolls Slamming Her For Opposing Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Suspension!

      By
      |

      Recently, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, became a trending topic on social media, after her Twitter account got suspended for allegedly spreading fake news and spreading communal hatred with her tweets.

      sona-rangoli

      Meanwhile, singer Sona Mohapatra was slammed by a few section of netizens for opposing Rangoli's Twitter suspension. Not the one to mince her words, she hit back at the trolls, saying that she does not need a "certification of character" from Twitterati.

      Sona tweeted, "Just read on my timeline that the 'Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut' handle has been suspended by @twitter? While I might not subscribe to all their views, I also stand by their right to express them. Let's not be so 'politically correct' & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha." (sic)

      Defending her stance in a series of tweets, she explained, "I have friends & well-wishers sending me their opinion on the same & trying to tell me to think differently. Here's the thing, I don't follow Rangoli Chandel's handle & have been personally vilified by her in the past too. I feel this for a number of reasons." (sic)

      Her next tweet read, "We live in a deeply polarised world where one side just refuses to listen in to the other. That's the worst formula for any progress. Twitter could 'force delete' her hideously worded tweet. (Which I just saw) 'Canceling' her all together only invites more such hate."

      When a Twitter user tweeted to Sona that "no amount of poison, hate and bigotry" seemed to bother her, "not even actual calls for violence, she hit back at him saying, "Fortunately, I never followed the twitter handle you all seem to have been following. Also, I don't need a twitter certification of character from you jokers. See your world as black & white. Your prerogative." (sic)

      Slamming yet another troll, she wrote, "So this man doesn't like my views on Rangoli Chandels suspension from twitter. He also has an issue with feminists. So should the 'left' feel let down? Or the 'right'? Where does this ideology of his fit in? 🙄🤔🤣" (sic)

      On the other hand, Rangoli reacted to her Twitter account suspension and called the social media platform 'biased and anti-India'. She further revealed she won't be reviving her suspended Twitter account as she has no desire of empowering any such platforms with her "perspective and honest opinions."

      Rangoli Chandel Reacts To Her Twitter Account Suspension; Calls The Action 'Biased'

      Farah Khan Ali Reacts To Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account Suspension: Nothing Personal Against Her

      Story first published: Friday, April 17, 2020, 10:25 [IST]
      Other articles published on Apr 17, 2020
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue
      X