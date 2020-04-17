Sona Mohapatra Hits Back At Trolls Slamming Her For Opposing Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Suspension!

Recently, Kangana Ranaut's sister, Rangoli Chandel, became a trending topic on social media, after her Twitter account got suspended for allegedly spreading fake news and spreading communal hatred with her tweets.

Meanwhile, singer Sona Mohapatra was slammed by a few section of netizens for opposing Rangoli's Twitter suspension. Not the one to mince her words, she hit back at the trolls, saying that she does not need a "certification of character" from Twitterati.

Sona tweeted, "Just read on my timeline that the 'Rangoli Chandel-Kangana Ranaut' handle has been suspended by @twitter? While I might not subscribe to all their views, I also stand by their right to express them. Let's not be so 'politically correct' & quick to be offended dear #WokeSabha." (sic)

Defending her stance in a series of tweets, she explained, "I have friends & well-wishers sending me their opinion on the same & trying to tell me to think differently. Here's the thing, I don't follow Rangoli Chandel's handle & have been personally vilified by her in the past too. I feel this for a number of reasons." (sic)

Her next tweet read, "We live in a deeply polarised world where one side just refuses to listen in to the other. That's the worst formula for any progress. Twitter could 'force delete' her hideously worded tweet. (Which I just saw) 'Canceling' her all together only invites more such hate."

When a Twitter user tweeted to Sona that "no amount of poison, hate and bigotry" seemed to bother her, "not even actual calls for violence, she hit back at him saying, "Fortunately, I never followed the twitter handle you all seem to have been following. Also, I don't need a twitter certification of character from you jokers. See your world as black & white. Your prerogative." (sic)

Slamming yet another troll, she wrote, "So this man doesn't like my views on Rangoli Chandels suspension from twitter. He also has an issue with feminists. So should the 'left' feel let down? Or the 'right'? Where does this ideology of his fit in? 🙄🤔🤣" (sic)

On the other hand, Rangoli reacted to her Twitter account suspension and called the social media platform 'biased and anti-India'. She further revealed she won't be reviving her suspended Twitter account as she has no desire of empowering any such platforms with her "perspective and honest opinions."

Rangoli Chandel Reacts To Her Twitter Account Suspension; Calls The Action 'Biased'

Farah Khan Ali Reacts To Rangoli Chandel's Twitter Account Suspension: Nothing Personal Against Her