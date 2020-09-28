Sona Mohapatra Latest To Be Blocked By Kangana Ranaut, Says Kangana Only Stands Up For Herself

Among the latest to be blocked by Kangana Ranaut on Twitter is singer Sona Mohapatra. In a series of tweets, Sona called out Kangana for hypocrisy on the latter's claim that she stands up for others. Sona said that the only person Kangana has ever stood up for, is herself, and that she is no way a change maker or thought leader.

When Kangana accused her colleague Anushka Sharma of selective feminism last week, a Twitter user replied, "U must remember ur tym whn @sonamohapatra raised her voice bt u didn't supported her...u havn't raised ur voice whn Jia Khan ws killed..so u don't hav any ryt 2 blame others...stop playin victim card evrytyn..u neva evn appreciated SSR when he was alive...#BoycottKangana."

To this, Sona wrote, "& when I clicked to check what Adi was talking about cus I don't really follow her.. discovered this!! Hilarious. Kangana wants to criticise everyone & everything but doesn't know the world works on reciprocity? Have to know how to take it, if you keep dishing it out. #fairplay." She also shared a screenshot of her being blocked by Kangana.

Kangana, who made her official Twitter debut recently, has been on a blocking spree, blocking anyone who is critical of her or anyone who points out factual discrepancies in her statements.

Sona continued in another tweet, "Also,Kangana hasn't ever stood up for anyone but her own self & hasn't acknowledged anyone who has cheered her in any case.That's not a change maker or even thought leader of any worth.Yes,she's been brave to call out some of the industry's ills.That's all.Will call her bluff."

Kangana had also called out Sunil Gavaskar for taking Anushka's name in his commentary during an Indian Premier League match, which was thought to be in bad taste. However, she also accused Anushka of selective feminism for not standing up for her when she was recently called a derogatory name.

In response to this, Sona added, "& since someone shared her latest lament about Anushka Sharma et all.I'll say this, please get yourself some feminist friends KR,better advisors. The 'haramkhor' statement was wrong, yes, party politics, not 'misogynistic' as u claim. Don't play the victim woman card. Hurts women."

