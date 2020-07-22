Sona Mohapatra Says Kangana Ranaut Oppresses Others; ‘She Is Just As Much A Player Of This Game’

Sona Mohapatra has weighed in on what she thinks of the 'toxic star system' in Bollywood, and said that Kangana Ranaut also takes advantage of it. Stating that it doesn't matter whether it is an outsider or insider, the category of heroes and heroines are self-absorbed and have zero concern for others who are part of a film. She said that Kangana Ranaut is also a player of this game.

When a Twitter user asked Sona if she supports the nepotistic group, Sona replied, "I don't have to take any of 'these' sides actually. I see things for what they are. Nepotism & incest must be wiped out. Yes. At the same time Kangana Ranaut takes full advantage of the toxic 'star system', oppressing others herself. She is just as much of a player of this game."

I don’t have to take any of ‘these’ sides actually. I see things for what they are. Nepotism & incest must be wiped out. Yes. At the same time Kangana Ranaut takes full advantage of the toxic ‘star system’, oppressing others herself. She is just as much of a player of this game. https://t.co/UdlYCsICfQ — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 22, 2020

ALSO READ: Netizens Bring Up Kangana Ranaut's 'Bad Treatment' Of Sonu Sood; Taapsee Pannu Retweets Old Video

Earlier, Sona had tweeted, "Insider ho ya outsider.When it comes to this 'category',mostly it's 'I Me Myself'. Narcissistic,self-absorbed & zero concern for the 100 others who actually make a good film happen which gives only this 'category' disproportionate returns.The rest can keep slogging. Who cares."

She had added in another tweet, "A system that does not reward actual creators of content like writers but keeps making 'stars' out of one lot-'heros-heroines'is likely to reap nothing glorious in the long run.Just more mediocrity.Nepotism flourishes cus audiences allow it to.The toxic 'Star System' is the same."

A system that does not reward actual creators of content like writers but keeps making ‘stars’ out of one lot-‘heros-heroines’is likely to reap nothing glorious in the long run.Just more mediocrity.Nepotism flourishes cus audiences allow it to.The toxic ‘Star System’ is the same. https://t.co/4X9FQxFYt7 — Sona Mohapatra (@sonamohapatra) July 22, 2020

ALSO READ: Kangana Ranaut Called Out For Hypocrisy By Netizens, Examples Provided

Kangana's recent statements in the context of Sushant Singh Rajput's death have created a storm. While some are praising her for bravery with regard to calling out those who run Bollywood like a mafia business, others are pointing out the hypocrisy in her statements, and by relating how she treats her own co-stars and colleagues.

ALSO READ: Swara Bhasker Responds To A Tweet Claiming Kangana Ranaut Mistreated Her On Tanu Weds Manu Sets