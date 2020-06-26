Sona Mohapatra Slams Sonu Nigam For Defending Anu Malik And Suppressing Evidence Video Of A Woman

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise has ignited the debate on nepotism, lobbying and camp-ism in the film industry. Amid this, playback singer Sonu Nigam recently engaged in a verbal war with T-series head honcho Bhushan Kumar's actress-wife Divya Khosla Kumar. The war-of-words started after Sonu accused Bhushan Kumar of maligning his name for speaking out against favouritism in the music industry.

In his video, Sonu had warned Bhushan that he is messing with the wrong person and said, "Hope you remember Marina Kuwar. I don't know why she backed out, though the media knows. That's how mafia functions. I still have her video. Now if you mess with me, I will post that video on my YouTube channel. Don't you dare mess with me."

Now, Sona Mohapatra has slammed Sonu Nigam for defending Anu Malik and his recent revelation about being in possession of a certain Marina Kuwar video. Anu was accused by multiple women during the #MeToo movement.

In a series of tweets, Sona lashed out at Sonu Nigam for intentionally withholding evidence against the said accused.

She tweeted, "Did anyone care that #SonuNigam publicly defended a multiple accused @IndiaMeToo

predator Anu Malik & now claims to being in the possession & yet suppressing a video with incriminating evidence of another case? Do we really want the industry to get better? #LetsTalk #India. 🙏🏾🧚🏿‍♀️."

Her next tweet read, "The Indian music industry has always been a subset,an extension of the film industry & hence places too much emphasis on film music & mirrors the systemic problems of the film industry too.This has created a chronic lack of variety, quality & cultural influence in the recent past."

Speaking about how a new talent is strangled in the industry, Sona continued, "Strangling any chance that real upcoming talent has considering a handful call the shots with bullies leading the pack. Almost everyone in the entertainment industry, no matter how rich or successful, seems to have a 'struggler' mindset, they refuse to feel secure."

Asking veteran singers like Sonu Nigam to support new talents, Sona wrote, "This has led to a myopic, short term view of the overall future of growing the industry because that can only happen by nurturing genuine talent of many hues & investing in the stars of tomorrow. Veterans like Sonu could help by being helpful to other upcoming talent too."

Sona Mohapatra also threw light on the gender disparity in the music industry and wrote, "The gatekeepers,tastemakers of the industry would only benefit by adopting more inclusive practices that welcome diversity. The gender disparity itself is telling, there are no more than 8 odd songs in female voices for every 100 released in the mainstream."

We wonder what Sonu Nigam has to say about Sona Mohapatra's tweets!

