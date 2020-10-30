    For Quick Alerts
      Sona Mohapatra Slams Sonu Nigam For Defending Anu Malik Over #MeToo Allegations

      A few days ago, the murder of Nikita Tomar in Faridabad shook the entire nation. On October 26, the 21-year-old student from Haryana was shot dead in broad daylight, when she tried to resist an attacker named Touseef, who tried to shove her inside the car. The incident left the entire nation fuming and celebrities like Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhasker, Ranvir Shorey, Bhumi Pednekar, Urmila Matondkar, etc., raised their voice against the horrific incident.

      A few days ago, Sona Mohapatra also reacted to Nikita Tomar's murder and tweeted, "To everyone who keeps asking women to 'follow due process', 'lodge a police complaint',shames them, please note #NikitaTomar did all that, did it help? Harassment of all kind is something we are supposed to somehow 'navigate' in the society we live in? Till we are raped/killed."

      Reportedly, Touseef had been harassing Nikita for months, and the latter had filed a molestation complaint against him in September 2020.

      Slamming the sexual predators of the music industry, Sona tweeted, "Going by the 'advice' I got during #MeToo when I called out two well known sexual predators of the music industry, this is expected of all of us. 'Manage/Navigate'. All the women, some minors who were survivors, ultimately backed off from going legal. Parents didn't 'allow' them."

      She further slammed Sonu Nigam in her tweet for defending Anu Malik and tweeted, "the 'BEST' men, the good ones remained silent. No one thought it necessary to speak up in support. The opposite happened. Sonu Nigam defended Anu Malik publicly, Kailash Kher got feted by the GOI. Ppl approached me in events...worried about the livelihood of these sexual predators."

      Sonu hasn't reacted to Sona's tweet yet.

