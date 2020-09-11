Sona Mohapatra Suggests Bollywood How To Smash Patriarchy The Right Way, Lauds Anushka Sharma

Are You Listening Bollywood?

Sona tweeted, "Lets do this the right way dear #Bollywood & #India cus the rest is mostly hot air. 1) Pay your top actresses the same as your top actors.2) Write enough worthy roles 3) Film their ‘solo songs' to make them larger than life? (No, item numbers don't count). #SmashThePatriarchy."

Her next tweet read, 4) Speak up(at least once?) about ur superstar of ages;a poster boy of toxic masculinity,a bully,serial abuser of women's rights. Instead directors,producers,writers scramble to create more virtue signalling films for him? Actresses bend backwards to 🌟in them. #SmashThePatriarchy."

She continued in her next tweet, "5)B more inclusive in ur choices of film technicians. Don't assume a female DOP cannot shoot a big budget film cus she's not ‘strong' enough?!Some of the best films in the west are shot by women!My fav;Ellen Kuras. 🎥 Eternal sunshine of the spotless mind. 6) Worry & do something about the horrendous statistics of only 8/9 songs out of the 100 released by you having a female singer in #Bollywood. The solo female songs always reprise versions, never to be promoted. The duets having us in chorus only? 7)Be ashamed of the systemic-institutional sexism, misogyny & lopsided power structure in the industry where NOT ONE lead actress or actor spoke up about the inconvenient truths in the #MeToo movement. Almost everyone looked the other way."

She further added, "8)Trust women directors (not just the ones from the film families)with bigger production budgets.They are less likely to blow it up on wasteful ego-driven choices 2 Financing a woman driven project is difficult as hell.Kudos to producer @AnushkaSharma for backing women directors."

Sona concluded her post by writing, "9)Also stop casting 50 plus Male ‘heroes' in romantic angles with women half their age... the list is endless really #Bollywood . #SmashThePatriarchy #India."