Sona Mohapatra Takes A Major Jibe At Salman Khan & Kangana Ranaut, Blasts Their Fans

Singer Sona Mohapatra is well-known for speaking her mind. Of late, Kangana Ranaut is continuously in the headlines. While sometimes she grabs the limelight for taking jibes at star kids after Sushant Singh Rajput's death, while other times, she's is in the news because of her war of words with the Maharashtra government. Meanwhile, Sona has called out Kangana multiple times for fulfilling her own agenda in the name of Sushant's death.

Sona's jibes at Kangana didn't go down well with the latter's fans. From trolling and abusing Mohapatra to slut-shaming her, they did everything to shush the singer. Now, Sona has shared a few screenshots of abusive comments on her posts, and compared Kangana's supporters to Salman Khan's fans, who're also well-known for putting out abusive tweets/comments for people who speak ill about him.

Sona tweeted, "Interesting for me to note that the supporters of this lady actor are no different from the male poster star of toxicity, Salman. They troll with misogynistic fervour, ironically use gifs where a woman is stripped, objectified to showcase macho aggression, to put you down. #India."

Kangana hasn't reacted to Sona's tweet yet, but her fans are already furious at Sona for generalising the Queen actor's fans.

A netizen wrote, "So now it's @KanganaTeam fault if you get offensive tweets by some of her followers? What kind of irrational thinking is that? She has millions and millions of fans."

Sona Mohapatra Reacts To Rangoli Chandel's 'Junk' Comment; 'My Sisters Don't Speak For Me'

"These such downgraded trollers are everywhere. Unnecessary don't play this Salman Kangana game. And by the way who knows the ones hurling so much abuses to you are Kangana fans. There are many two faces bots roaming around to degrade Kangana," wrote another netizen while supporting Kangana.

What's your take on the entire fiasco? Tell us in the comments section below.

(Social media posts are unedited.)

Sona Mohapatra Latest To Be Blocked By Kangana Ranaut, Says Kangana Only Stands Up For Herself