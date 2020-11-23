Sona Mohapatra Tweets #INeverAskForIt; Calls To Put An End To Victim Blaming

Singer Sona Mohapatra who has been an ardent supporter of the #MeToo Movement in India, has taken to her social media handle to call for putting an end to victim blaming. She shared a personal story of 'eve-teasing' from her college days and tagged others such as Sonam Kapoor, urging them to share their own stories of victim blaming.

Sona has used her social media platforms powerfully to raise important points on issues such as violence against women, victim blaming, bullying, and so on. She strives to bring attention to sexual violence through victim blaming in her latest tweets.

Using the hashtag #INeverAskForIt, she wrote on her Twitter handle, "During my BTech Engg, walking to the microprocessor lab in a loose khadi green kurta with a salwar.Seniors whistling, speculating loudly about my bra size. One 'well wisher' walked up & asked why I wasn't wearing my dupatta 'properly', fully covering my 'boobs'. #INeverAskForIt."

In another tweet she added, "Tweet what you remember wearing when you experienced sexual violence, threat or intimidation. Draw attention to victim blame. I'm tagging @lydiabuthello @sonamakapoor @MadhumitaM1 @Chinmayi @MasalaBai @TheRestlessQuil #INeverAskForIt."

In 2018, Sona had shared her own #MeToo story and accused singer Kailash Kher of sexual misconduct, and also supported other women who had accused music director Anu Malik of harassment. She recently opened up about losing work for the stance she took. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sona said that she was the first one to be 'punished' and asked to leave Sa Re Ga Ma Pa, a show in which she was a judge.

ALSO READ: Sona Mohapatra Blasts Mukesh Khanna For His Controversial Statement Against Working Women And #MeToo

ALSO READ: Sona Mohapatra: Is Broadcasting Rhea's Bikini Pics, Calling Her 'Vish-Kanya' The Way To Justice?