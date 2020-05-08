Sonakshi Sinha Extends Her Support To Raise Money For PPE Kits For Healthcare Workers!

As India continues its fight against the Novel Coronavirus pandemic, actress Sonakshi Sinha has extended her support to celebrity shout-out platform Tring to raise money for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for the frontline healthcare workers in India. The Dabangg actress has collaborated with Manish Mundra of Dhrishyam Films, photographer-producer Atul Kasbekar and Tring for the initiative.

In her official statement, Sonakshi said, "Our doctors, nurses, and all the health care professionals are putting their lives in danger to protect us and take care of all the patients. I don't think there is anything nobler than putting your life at risk to save others."

"Unfortunately, hospitals are facing a shortage of PPE kits which is putting the lives of all our medical staff at risk. Through his campaign, I am urging all my fans to come forward and donate PPE kits which will be directly reaching the hospitals that require them. It is the need of the hour and I hope we all can come together and fight this war," added Sonakshi.

Reportedly, Sonakshi will send a personal message to every donor, who will make donation through Tring. She will send a thank you message on Facebook to those, who will contribute between 25 to 100 kits.

People who will donate between 100 to 200 PPE kits will receive a special video message from the actor, while those who will send over 200 kits, will get a chance to interact with Sonakshi via a video call.

Recently, Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan also extended their support to raise money for PPE kits for the frontline healthcare workers.

With respect to work, Sonakshi was last seen in Kalank.