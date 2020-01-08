Sonakshi Sinha Lauds Deepika Padukone For Visiting JNU; Gets Slammed By Netizens

Many celebs including Kartik Aaryan, Swara Bhaskar, Anurag Kashyap and Richa Chadha have showered praises on actress Deepika Padukone for visiting JNU to stand in solidarity with the students, who were attacked inside the JNU campus on the last Sunday.

Rangoli Chandel Slams Deepika Padukone's JNU Visit; Calls It A Publicity Stunt!

Now, actress Sonakshi Sinha lauds the actress and writes, "No matter which political party you support, do u support violence? Don't visuals of bleeding students and teachers shake you up? We can't sit on the fence any longer. Kudos to @deepikapadukone for showing up,& all those who spoke for speaking up. This is not the time to stay quiet."

Soon after her tweet, both Sonakshi and Deepika found themselves at the receiving end of flak. Netizens, who are unhappy with Deepika's visit at JNU, are hell-bent to boycott her upcoming film, Chhapaak and also call out the actress saying that it was a 'publicity stunt'. Check out their reactions below..

Yash Suthar @Yashsuthar23: "Never Seen #DeepikaPadukone Visit URI Martyr's family. Never Seen Her Visit Pulwama Martyrs. Never Seen Her Visit Kashmiri Pandit family. Yesterday's Visit Was A Cheap Publicity Stunt. #boycottchhapaak."

Ravi Rai @Raviravirai: "Dear Deepika, if I have to go to a Gurudwara, i will never ever in my life go with Imran Chishti, the man who threatened to change the name of #NankanaSahib to Ghulam E Mustafa. How much ever mileage that scoundrel promises me. No politician, but my faith shall always lead me."

Upma @upma23: "Deepika went to one side of students why not other side ? Are they less human? BTW read your first line and don't contradict yourself in third line."

Coming back to Deepika and her forthcoming release, Chhapaak, the film is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2020. It is yet to be seen if the film's collection would suffer at the box office owing to Deepika's visit at JNU.