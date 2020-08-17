Sonakshi Sinha On Nepotism: There Are More Outsiders In The Industry Who Have Made It Big

Sonakshi Says Film Family Can Only Help You Get Your First Audition

Sonakshi added, "Film family can help in that first meeting or that first audition or that first film. But, after that, what? This whole hullabaloo about, ‘Oh, somebody can make or break someone', I'm sorry, nobody can make or break anyone except for the audience. We're all here today because our audience has accepted us to some extent whether it's an insider or an outsider. We respect that. If audience doesn't accept a person, his career won't go anywhere. So, it's sad to attack star kids... we work hard and put in as much hard work as anybody else."

Sonakshi On Twitter Exit: I've One Less Social Media Account To Manage

Talking about her time away from Twitter, she told Hindustan Times, "More than the buzz, it was a buzz kill. Twitter has become such a playing ground for negativity with people going on and on about anything and everything and in such a gutsy manner. It's not something I'd want in my life, anyway." She also added that she may not come back on Twitter, and said, "I'm actually happier because I have one less social media account to manage (laughs)."

Sonakshi Will Be Seen In Bhuj: The Pride Of India

Sonakshi Sinha will be seen in Bhuj: The Pride Of India alongside Ajay Devgn and Sanjay Dutt, the film is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar in coming months. She was last seen in Dabangg 3 alongside Salman Khan.