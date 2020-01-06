Sonakshi Sinha Has A Perfect Reply To Body-shaming Trolls: Your Talent Is Not Related To Your Weight

If there is any actress who has subjected to body shaming for the longest time, it has to be Sonakshi Sinha. In a recent interview, the actress revealed how even after shedding 30 kgs, she continues to be labelled as "fat".

Talking about the same, the Dabangg 3 actress said, "Someone comes up with something and that sticks with you forever. Whatever my waist size is, I am forever being called fat. It is quite unpleasant really. Especially since I was heavily overweight at one point and had put in a lot of effort to shed those extra kilos before joining Bollywood. I knew it is a visual medium and I had to look a certain way to become an actor".

She further added that while she is glad that that stereotypes for heroines are slowly breaking now, but it was not the same when she started off.

Sonakshi was quoted as saying, "For me, it was a great achievement to have lost 30 kilos. I had never looked as good as I did and I was feeling rather proud of it. So it hit me real hard when people said, 'Oh, she is too fat to be an actress'. Yes, I was too fat, but I had lost all those extra kilos to be here".

When asked what kept her going in these circumstances, the actress revealed that it was her confidence and positive mindset.

Sonakshi said, "I have always been a very confident person, even while going through all that bullying and fat shaming in school. I knew I am not only about how I look. I was great at sports, debates, plays; I had all those things going for me. I had no doubt about the fact that I am very talented, irrespective of how I look."

She further said that she has applied the same approach to her work as well, "I have continued with the same approach. When I did Lootera (2013), I was at my biggest on screen, and I gave you a critically acclaimed performance as Pakhi. I was at my thinnest when I did Mission Mangal (2019) and got so much appreciation for playing Eka Gandhi. Your talent is not related to your weight. But you need to have the talent!," said the Mission Mangal star.

Speaking about work, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Salman Khan's Dabangg 3. Her upcoming film is Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride Of India.

