Sonakshi Sinha Refused To Go To School When Her Dad Shatrugan Sinha Became A Minister; Here’s Why

Sonakshi Sinha recently opened up about how she coped with the spotlight on her when her father and veteran actor Shatrugan Sinha became a politician. Speaking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show 'What Women Want', Sonakshi revealed that when she suddenly had to start going to school with security guards and gunmen, she refused to go until it all stopped.

Sonakshi was overwhelmed when she became the center of attention in school because of travelling with heavy security. "I would feel very weird that everywhere I went, someone would always come with me. When my father became a minister, I was in the 6th or 7th standard. Suddenly, heavy security and gunmen started travelling with us. I went to school and a jeep filled with security guards carrying guns followed me. The entire school was like, 'What is happening?'" she said.

Sonakshi was adamant about not letting this continue. She added, "I felt so terrible; I went and told my mother that I would not go to school until all this stops. I think that was my first taste of real independence, to make all this stop happening."

She continued that when she became old enough to go to college, she deliberately chose one that was far from her house so that she could travel by train. "You have to learn these things on your own. Since childhood, I have that had thing about being independent. I want to learn things and grow as a person," she said.

In terms of work, Sonakshi was last seen in Dabangg 3, the third installment of the popular film franchise, Dabangg. She co-starred Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, south star Sudeep and newcomer Saiee Manjrekar. Her next film is Bhuj: The Pride Of India co-starring Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Shraddha Kapoor, Nora Fatehi and others.

