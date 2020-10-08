Sonkashi Sinha Reveals How She Deals With Unpredictability Of Film Business: Left It To Universe

As the Hindi film industry goes through a turbulent phase with allegations of drug abuse and discrimination, Sonakshi Sinha, daughter of actor Shatrughan Sinha, who has seen the industry from her childhood, opened up on how she views the place. Sonakshi asserts that the business of films is unpredictable and that she wasn't naturally drawn to it in the beginning.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Sonakshi said, "I've always been a part of this, but always kept away from it. It was not something you know because it's so close to home, it was not something I was automatically drawn towards. I was more interested in sports, art and fashion designing, which is what I went on to do."

Referring to the stories she used to hear from her father, Sonakshi also feels that the industry has evolved and progressed over time. "It was very different in that point of time. Now, it has evolved, as is with any industry. Times have changed audiences have changed, tastes have changed. The style of working has become different nowadays. For me, from where I am sitting and see it, it is a positive change. It is really a whole new level of professionalism which I have experienced," she said.

Talking about the unpredictability of the film business and how she deals with it, Sonakshi said, "I think very early on in my career, I kind of left it to the Universe, that this is a place which is very unpredictable by nature. There will be things thrown at you, and you will have to handle. They will come out of nowhere. Then there are things which you will have to take control over or let go of."

Meanwhile, Sonakshi's upcoming movie Bhuj: The Pride Of India will not be released in theatres, and will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. The war action film also stars Ajay Devgn, Sanjay Dutt, Sharad Kelkar, Nora Fatehi, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash.

