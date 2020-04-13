Sonakshi Sinha Slams Vivek Agnihotri For Spreading Fake News, Claiming She Is Shooting Amid Lockdown

Celebrities from different fraternities have come together in support of each other, and the country's fight against the Coronavirus pandemic. Amid nationwide lockdown, all productions studios have shut down work in an effort to stop the spread of the disease and celebrities have also been aiding members of the film community who have been affected by the crisis.

Actress Sonakshi Sinha has also been proactive in helping spread awareness about social distancing and the importance of lockdown. She recently also thanked the essential care workers, who have stepped up during these testing times. However, earlier today, director Vivek Agnihotri, tweeted a picture and claimed the actress is shooting on location amid the lockdown.

Sonakshi soon replied and revealed that the picture was taken on November 5, 2019. She also shared a picture from the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show, for which she was shooting at the time.

She tweeted, "Being a Director and member of many unions and film bodies one would expect you to be better informed that Absolutely NO one is shooting since studios are shut and its a national lockdown! I believe Classic freeze frame means throwback in @MumbaiMirror terms, clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days!"

clearly meaning its an old picture, from 5th Nov 2019 to be precise! Aaah... those were the days! — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

Sonakshi later took to her Twitter and tagged Mumbai police, asking if there is a procedure to report fake news and rumours.

Her tweet read, "Excuse me @MumbaiPolice, @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumours and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME 🙋🏻‍♀️"

Excuse me @MumbaiPolice , @OfficeofUT what is the procedure to stop people from spreading rumors and fake news at a time like this? Asking for a responsible citizen, sitting at home, practicing social distancing and NOT shooting - ME 🙋🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/piKLznKjoo — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) April 13, 2020

