Sonakshi Sinha Urges Fans To Stay Home Amid Coronavirus Scare: 'Stay Home, Stay Out Of Trouble'

The Coronavirus pandemic has put the entire world in a state of panic. With the virus causing over 4000 deaths worldwide and no antidote for the disease yet, the only way to keep this virus at bay is by taking every precaution possible at the moment.

Lately, many Bollywood stars have been actively sharing posts and stories to create awareness amongst their fans about the precautionary measures necessary.

One amongst them is Sonakshi Sinha, who has been consistently spreading awareness on the subject, from reamphasizing importance of sanitizers, to wearing masks and social distancing.

She recently took to her Instagram stories to share a some important insights about the Coronavirus outbreak.

The Noor actress wrote " In this time when we're taking every precaution for your safety and your family's safety, let's not forget about the safety of our house help, home and office staff. We have access to correct and verified information about the virus and the necessary precautions one must take but please realize that they don't and in the midst of their daily workload they don't even have time to read up about it. What they must be receiving on WhatsApp may most likely be wrong or false information or fear mongering. I sincerely request everyone to take time and efforts to educate their house help and staff about the virus and also offer them sanitizers and masks for them as well as their family as they may not get it or have sufficient funds for it."

She further added, "Please don't send out your house helps, drivers to run errands on your behalf or send them in crowded places what you think is not safe for you is not safe for them either. Kindly be considerate towards them."

Sonakshi also shared a selfie and captioned it as, "Stay home, stay out of trouble. Basically. #stayhomestaysafe #lifeinthetimeofcorona."

With respect to work, Sonakshi will be soon making her web series debut with Reema Kagti directorial and will also be seen in Ajay Devgn's Bhuj: The Pride of India. The film is based on an incident from the 1972 Indo-Pak War.

Bollywood Hit By Coronavirus: Releases Delayed & Shoots On Hold; Industry Stands To Lose Rs 800 Cr.

Rakesh Roshan Slams Corona Pyaar Hai Film Title; Calls It 'A Mockery Of The Situation In The World'