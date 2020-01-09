Sonali Bendre Fears For Her Child Amidst Growing Attacks On Educational Institutions In The Country

The violent attack on Jawaharlal Nehru University students by a masked mob has shook the entire nation. Outrage over the incident and growing violence over clash of ideologies has been expressed not only by the citizenry, but also by the Hindi film fraternity. Sonali Bendre has broken her silence on the JNU attacks, and penned a heartfelt note of concern and fear for the future of the country.

Sonali took to Instagram to share the note, in which she expressed her disturbance over the repeated attacks on educational institutions, admitting that she fears for her son, Ranveer Behl.

She wrote, "As a parent as I look out at the world today and I am uncertain of what the future holds for my child. Yes, I am very disturbed - the world is on fire quite literally."

She continued, "What should have been a chance for an open dialogue turned into a violent push of certain ideologies. The repeated attacks on educational institutions has shaken me and young India. The rage that is building, does not bode well for all of us and I find myself unable to dismiss my fears. Myriad questions crowd my thinking, with no clear answers, Are there any?"

"As we unfurl our tricolour on our 70th Republic Day, let's pledge to stem the violence and learn to choose peace," concluded Sonali.

View this post on Instagram #ForOurChildren #SafeFuture 🙏🏻 A post shared by Sonali Bendre (@iamsonalibendre) on Jan 7, 2020 at 5:17am PST

On January 6, 2020, many celebs from the industry such as Zoya Akhtar, Taapsee Pannu, Anubhav Sinha, Saurabh Shukla and others joined protests in Mumbai to condemn the attacks on JNU. Deepika Padukone even visited the JNU campus, when she was in Delhi for Chhapaak promotions, and stood in solidarity with the students. Many hailed her as the 'real hero'.

ALSO READ: Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhaskar, Zoya Akhtar & Others Protest Against JNU Violence

ALSO READ: Anil Kapoor On JNU Violence: 'Couldn't Sleep All Night'; Kriti Sanon, Dia Mirza Condemn Attacks