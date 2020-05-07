Sonali Bendre: Dealing With A Life Threatening Disease Has Helped Me Deal With COVID-19 Pandemic

The Coronavirus lockdown is being dealt with by each individual in their own way. Celebs too have been figuring out how to get through this using their own life experiences. For Sonali Bendre Behl, her battle with a life threatening disease has helped her in dealing with the pandemic.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sonali said, "In the last two years, with a life threatening disease, one thing I've realized is that nothing goes as planned. I've learnt not to take anything for granted and also learnt to be grateful. This has helped me in dealing with this pandemic also."

Sonali was diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer a few years back, and she shared the news in 2018. She underwent treatment for it in New York City, and returned to India in 2019.

She continued to say that the best way to deal with something is to look at the positives. "Just understanding that it could have been so much worse makes you go through the day a little better. The biggest lesson of all is to take one day at a time. Every time you feel low, just switch on the sunshine. These are the rules I still live by," she said.

Sonali realizes the need for mental health care at this time. "This lockdown is unprecedented and is going to cause a lot of issues. Mental health is a huge topic. Domestic violence is also a part of it. But when I start feeling low, the thing that pulls me out and which pulled me out during my treatment also was to watch and read hopeful and joyful things," she said.

Sonali has been busy working for underprivileged children suffering from cancer, through her 'Cuddles Foundation'. She shared that doing something for children gives her hope that she is doing something for the future.

